Study Finds EVs Suffer Steeper Depreciation Than Gas-Powered Cars

A recent analysis by Value My Car has shone a spotlight on the steep depreciation of electric vehicles compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts.

The study compared release-year prices with the market value of used models in 2025, revealing that many EVs lose a significant portion of their initial cost when resold.

The Toyota bZ4X emerged as the EV model with the largest relative loss, dropping by nearly 29 percent compared to the Toyota RAV4. Priced at around $42,000 when new—almost twice that of the RAV4—the bZ4X sees its value erode far more quickly. The phenomenon is even more pronounced in the case of the Nissan Leaf, where buyers of a used model can expect to pay a fraction of the original price, with an overall drop exceeding 80 percent.

Other models, such as the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT trim and the Audi Q8 e-tron, also recorded notable losses. The F-150 Lightning, for instance, sees a loss of around 25.8 percent compared to its gas-powered Ford F-150 counterpart, while the Audi Q8 e-tron’s depreciation stands at roughly 24 percent. These figures suggest that the premium attached to new EV technology is short-lived in the face of rapid innovation and evolving market preferences.

Experts point out that the steep depreciation in electric vehicles can be attributed to the fast pace of technological improvement. As newer models with advanced features hit the market, older EVs quickly become less attractive, contributing to their declining resale values. This rapid drop, while disheartening for owners looking to recoup their investment, does create opportunities for second-hand buyers to enter the electric vehicle market at a lower price point.

Yet, the findings raise questions about the long-term financial implications of purchasing an EV. For those considering an electric vehicle, the prospect of such significant depreciation may be a double-edged sword. On one hand, early adopters can benefit from innovative technology and environmental advantages; on the other, the rapid loss in value might dissuade potential buyers concerned about resale returns.

In a statement reflecting on the study, a Value My Car spokesperson noted, “While new electric vehicles often cost more than gas cars upfront, their prices drop much faster in the used market—creating good deals for second-hand buyers. The rapid price drops likely happen because EV technology keeps improving quickly, making older models less attractive.” As the debate over the financial merits of electric vehicles continues, this study underscores the need for consumers to weigh both the environmental benefits and the economic realities of their automotive choices.