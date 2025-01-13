Study Finds Men with Deeper Voices Less Committed in Relationships, More Likely to Cheat

New research from Southwest University in Chongqing, China, suggests that men with deeper voices may be less committed in romantic relationships and more prone to infidelity.

The study, which involved 116 men and 145 women with an average age of 20, measured the pitch of participants’ voices and assessed their attitudes towards monogamy and commitment.

The findings, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, revealed that men with lower-pitched voices—often associated with higher levels of testosterone—tended to show less commitment to their romantic relationships and were more likely to engage in infidelity compared to men with higher-pitched voices. The researchers linked this behavior to the influence of testosterone, which is known to affect both voice depth and certain aspects of male behavior.

However, the study found no such correlation when the same measures were applied to women. The researchers noted that testosterone could be a key factor in these behaviors, with deeper voices often signaling higher testosterone levels, which in turn could make men more inclined to cheat or show less commitment.

Additionally, the researchers highlighted that men with deeper voices may enjoy evolutionary advantages, such as higher status among other men and increased attractiveness to women, which could lead to more opportunities for relationships and infidelity.

While the results offer insights into the relationship between voice pitch, testosterone, and romantic behavior, they also raise questions about the broader societal and psychological implications of these findings.