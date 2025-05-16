Study Finds Sleeping Alongside Partner Enhances Sleep Quality and Mental Health

A recent study by the Institute of Health reveals that individuals who sleep next to a partner experience faster sleep onset and fewer symptoms of depression.

The research underscores the benefits of co-sleeping, linking shared bed habits to improved emotional security and reduced stress levels.

According to the findings, the physical presence of a trusted partner helps regulate cortisol levels while boosting oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and anxiety reduction. These physiological effects contribute to enhanced sleep quality and mental well-being. The study aligns with prior research emphasizing co-sleeping’s role in fostering feelings of safety and emotional stability.

While co-sleeping may not suit everyone particularly those with conflicting sleep routines or disorders the practice offers significant psychological advantages for many. The research gains urgency amid rising global sleep disturbances and mental health challenges, highlighting accessible strategies for well-being.

Experts caution that individual preferences and health conditions should guide sleep arrangements, but for those without contraindications, sharing a bed could serve as a natural support for mental health.