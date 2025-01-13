Study Links Increase in Throat Cancer Cases to HPV and Oral Sex Practices

A new study from the University of Birmingham has revealed a steady rise in throat cancer cases, particularly oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the tonsils and back of the throat.

The research highlights the significant role of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus, as the primary risk factor behind this rise.

Dr. Hisham Mehanna, a key researcher at the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, identified HPV as the main culprit for oropharyngeal cancer. According to Dr. Mehanna, the risk is closely tied to the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral-sex partners. He noted that individuals with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer compared to those who avoid oral sex.

HPV typically clears up on its own in most people, but in a small number, the virus can persist and integrate into the host’s DNA, potentially leading to cancer. Dr. Mehanna also explained that while oral sex is a significant factor, not everyone who engages in it will develop the cancer, as only a small percentage are affected.

In the UK, about 80% of adults have engaged in oral sex, but Dr. Mehanna reassured the public that most do not develop oropharyngeal cancer. Prevention, however, is key, with HPV vaccines proving effective in reducing the risk. Despite this, vaccination rates remain suboptimal, with just 67.3% of girls and 62.4% of boys completing the full vaccination schedule.

This study emphasizes the need for better education and vaccination coverage to combat the growing threat of HPV-related cancers.