Study Raises Concerns Over Health Risks from Meat Singeing Methods in Ghana

A recent study from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) has sparked concerns over the health risks associated with traditional meat singeing methods in Ghana.

Led by Prosper Manu Abdulai, the research revealed that the practice of singeing meat with certain fuels, particularly tyres, results in dangerously high levels of carcinogenic substances.

The study, which tested meats singed using firewood, LPG gas, and tyres in the five largest cities in Ghana—Kumasi, Accra, Karidia, Tamale, and Ho—found that meats singed with tyres contained the highest levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), specifically benzopyrene. This toxic chemical is a known carcinogen, posing serious health risks, including cancer, when consumed over time.

Abdulai explained that while traces of PAHs were found in the meat before the singeing process, the levels increased significantly after singeing, with tyres showing the most concerning levels. “The contamination was particularly high in meats purchased from abattoirs in Kumasi, Accra, and Tamale,” Abdulai noted, warning that these areas had high consumption rates despite the risks involved.

The study also highlighted the vulnerability of certain groups, such as children and older adults, who are at greater risk from these chemicals. Abdulai emphasized that these individuals need greater protection from the harmful effects of PAHs, which are commonly found in the singeing process.

In response to the findings, Abdulai recommended a shift towards safer methods, such as using LPG gas for singeing, which was found to result in lower PAH levels, although traces were still detected. He also suggested exploring alternative methods, including the use of waste-generated gas, as a way to minimize exposure to these harmful chemicals.

The study underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations in the meat industry to protect public health. The widespread use of harmful singeing practices highlights the importance of adopting safer, more sustainable methods in order to safeguard consumers and reduce long-term health risks. As the government and stakeholders in the meat processing sector consider solutions, public awareness and regulatory enforcement will be key to ensuring better health outcomes for all.