Study Ranks EV Safety Against Affordability

A comprehensive analysis of electric vehicle safety and pricing has revealed significant disparities in how automakers balance crash protection with cost competitiveness.

The Bruning Law Firm study, which examined fatal crash rates and starting prices across popular EV models from 2019 to 2022, placed the Hyundai Kona Electric at the top of its rankings.

The research employed a unique methodology, normalizing crash data as incidents per 10,000 vehicles sold while equally weighing safety against manufacturer suggested retail prices. This approach produced composite scores that highlight which vehicles deliver the most balanced combination of protection and affordability.

Hyundai’s compact SUV emerged as the standout performer with a composite score of 82.09. The Kona Electric recorded less than one fatal crash per 10,000 units sold while maintaining a midrange price point of $32,975. Its performance reflects Hyundai’s investment in standard safety technologies including blind spot detection and automated emergency braking systems.

Close behind, the Chevrolet Bolt EV secured second place with a score of 81.59. While its crash rate of 2.10 incidents per 10,000 vehicles was slightly higher than the Kona’s, its lower $30,000 base price strengthened its overall position. The Ford Mustang Mach-E rounded out the top three with an exceptional safety record of just 0.29 crashes per 10,000 units, though its $38,490 starting price prevented it from claiming the top spot.

The study uncovered surprising outliers in the EV market. The Kia Niro, despite being the most affordable option at $20,490, ranked near the bottom with a composite score of 44.15. Its alarming crash rate of 26.58 incidents per 10,000 vehicles raised questions about the relationship between price and structural integrity. Similarly, the Hyundai Ioniq posted the worst safety numbers at 29.05 crashes despite its $42,600 price tag.

Tesla’s mass-market offerings presented an interesting case study. The Model Y achieved a respectable score of 75.58, benefiting from strong safety marks (1.01 crashes) that partially offset its $46,000 base price. However, the more affordable Model 3 scored lower at 73.83 due to its higher crash rate of 2.56 incidents.

These findings come as EV adoption accelerates globally, with consumers increasingly weighing safety alongside range and charging considerations. The research suggests that while some manufacturers have successfully integrated protection and value, others face challenges in delivering comprehensive safety at lower price points.

The automotive industry’s transition to electrification has introduced new engineering challenges in vehicle safety design. Traditional crash structures must adapt to accommodate battery placement while maintaining passenger protection. This study’s data indicates that some manufacturers are navigating this transition more effectively than others.

Market leaders like Hyundai and Ford demonstrate that safety technology need not come at prohibitive costs, while the struggles of value-oriented models suggest potential compromises in structural engineering. As regulators prepare updated safety standards for electric vehicles, this research provides valuable real-world performance data that could inform both policy decisions and consumer choices.

With EV sales projected to grow exponentially through the decade, the intersection of affordability and safety will likely remain a critical factor in purchase decisions. Manufacturers that successfully address both concerns may gain significant competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving market.