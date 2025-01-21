Study Reveals Most Dangerous Cars for Winter Driving

A new study conducted by MNH Injury Lawyers has revealed the most dangerous vehicles for winter driving, highlighting the risks associated with certain car models in icy and hazardous conditions.

The research analyzes key metrics such as accident rates during the winter season, safety system effectiveness, and occupant protection—both for adults and children—as well as the protection of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 emerged as the most dangerous car for winter driving, with a composite score of 87.75. The full-size truck was involved in the highest number of fatal accidents during winter, with 127 reported fatal crashes per 100,000 units sold. Despite its strong adult occupant safety rating of 82%, the Silverado’s vulnerable road user protection score of just 78% and its safety system rating of 76% contribute to its significant winter driving risk.

Close behind the Silverado, the Ford F-150 ranked second with a composite score of 63.35. The Ford truck also recorded a high fatal crash rate of 70 deaths per 100,000 units sold in winter, and while its adult occupant protection is decent at 85%, its rating for vulnerable road users is just 70%. These factors have earned it a spot among the least safe vehicles for driving in cold conditions.

The Honda Accord, with a composite score of 62.30, ranks third. Despite strong ratings for adult and child occupant protection, the Accord has the lowest vulnerable road user protection at just 54%, which significantly impacts its overall safety in winter months. In addition, 69 out of every 100,000 Accords sold were involved in fatal crashes in winter, raising concerns over its safety.

The Hyundai Elantra, which comes fourth in the rankings with a composite score of 57.69, also poses considerable risk in winter conditions. Its low safety ratings for adult and child occupants (60% each) contribute to its high position on the list of dangerous cars, alongside a vulnerable road user protection score of 75%.

Other vehicles in the study’s top rankings for winter driving risks include the Ram 1500 (composite score: 55.10), Toyota Camry (composite score: 55.09), Suzuki Swift (composite score: 45.90), Honda Civic (composite score: 44.53), Ford Escape (composite score: 43.75), and the Mazda CX-5 (composite score: 37.42). Despite generally higher occupant protection ratings, many of these cars have lower safety system scores, or they perform poorly when it comes to protecting vulnerable road users.

The study’s methodology incorporated several key factors to determine the winter driving risks of each vehicle. Sales data from 2023 was analyzed to identify the best-selling vehicles, while 2022 data was used to calculate the fatal crash rates per 100,000 vehicles sold. Five indicators were considered in the composite score: fatal crashes per 100,000 sold cars (35%), safety system performance (25%), adult occupant safety (15%), child occupant safety (15%), and vulnerable road user safety (15%).

According to Michael Hoosein, a spokesperson for MNH Injury Lawyers, “Winter driving demands an increased level of caution from drivers due to the heightened risks posed by icy roads and reduced visibility. The data showing a spike in fatal crashes during the colder months underscores how critical it is for drivers to understand the limitations of their vehicles and adapt their driving behavior accordingly. Safe practices, paired with proper vehicle maintenance, can make all the difference in preventing accidents during this challenging season.”

As the study underscores, understanding a vehicle’s safety ratings, particularly for winter conditions, can be crucial for making informed choices and minimizing the risk of accidents during the colder months.