Study Reveals Urgent Need to Address Mental Health in Climate Adaptation Efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa

A groundbreaking study by the African Coalition of Communities Responsive to Climate Change (ACCRCC) emphasizes the critical importance of mental health in climate adaptation strategies across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Conducted in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, the research finds that the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are significantly exacerbating mental health issues, including eco-anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“This study underscores mental well-being as a vital, yet often overlooked, aspect of climate action,” said Dr. Rosalind Nkirote, Principal Researcher at ACCRCC. “Investing in mental health infrastructure is essential for fostering climate resilience and building thriving communities.”

The report highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable populations such as Indigenous groups, women, and persons with disabilities. “Climate change limits resources and opportunities for individuals like me,” shared Ms. Oliver Nabukenya from Uganda, underscoring the particular struggles faced by marginalized communities.

Key recommendations from the study include integrating mental health support into climate policies and developing community-specific interventions to address the psychological toll of climate disasters. Dr. Erick Kwibihia, a mental health expert from Uganda, stressed the need for targeted care, stating, “Our communities require tailored mental health solutions to address the psychological impacts of climate disasters.”

The study, supported by Climate Action Africa (CAA) under the South-South Exchange initiative, involved 237 participants, with 54.4% women and 43.8% men. Findings reveal the urgent need for gender-equitable and socially inclusive strategies to mitigate the environmental stressors affecting communities, such as droughts, floods, and displacement.

“This research highlights an urgent opportunity for governments, donors, and practitioners to act,” said Jaime Webbe, Project Director at Climate Action Africa. “Integrating mental health into the climate resilience agenda is essential.”

The study calls for the creation of a Regional Framework to integrate mental health into climate action, offering a path toward more equitable, sustainable, and resilient communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.