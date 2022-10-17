Study says District Assemblies lack funding to discharge duties

The impact of climate change is experienced in variety of ways in the coastal areas.

In Ghana, it is expected to increase health-related vulnerabilities such as diarrhoea, particularly in communities where sanitation is a challenge.

Globally, diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death among children under five years old, killing about 525,000 each year, with many of these deaths occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Research conducted by the Coastal Community Resilience to Climate Change and Diarrhoea Project (C2R-CD) in six coastal communities in Ghana on “The Role Institutions Play in Sanitation and Diarrhoea Management in Coastal Communities (Local Government)” revealed that poor sanitation continued to be a great challenge in those communities.

That, the research findings said was due to inadequate funding, lack of staff and infrastructure to enable the District Assemblies to deliver their duties efficiently to prevent diseases such as diarrhoea in their jurisdiction.

The six coastal communities are Anyako, Anyanui, Atitetie, Fuvemeh, all in the Volta region; Opetekwei in the Greater Accra region and Mumford in the Central region.

Dr Ben Ofori, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS), University of Ghana, Legon, speaking at an oral session at the just-ended Environmental, Climate Change and Health Conference, reiterated the call on the authorities to adequately resource the District Assemblies to ensure improved sanitation.

He said Ghana had perfect blueprints and bylaws but the political will to enforce them was lacking.

“This has left the technocrats who are to enforce these laws to make things work at the local level helpless,” he said.

Dr Ted Annang, a Senior Research Fellow, IESS, said the outcome of the research would inform policy decision at the district level.

The C2R-CD project is a five-year transdisciplinary project that is generating long-term data series in the targeted areas.

The project is being carried out by the IESS with the overall goal to build resilience to climate change and improve diarrhoea management in the coastal communities.

The study has been grouped into five work packages, namely, biophysical and climate related studies; the seasonality of diarrhoea diseases vectors in some coastal communities in Ghana; the role of institutions play in sanitation and diarrhoea management in coastal communities; integrated assessment and scenario building, and community involvement, mobilisation and education for impact.

Participants at the session, mostly District Environmental Health Officers, NADMO officials and the District Health Directorates from the targeted districts, also added their voices to earlier calls to adequately resource the District Assemblies to deliver efficiently.