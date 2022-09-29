Study the Land Act 2020 – Potential land buyers encouraged

The Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) seeks to bring some sanity into land dealings in the country and deal with land litigations, by stopping multiple sales of lands; Mr. George Okwabi Frimpong, Licensed Surveyors Association member has stated.

He charged potential Land buyers and investors to study relevant sections of the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) and engage qualified Land Surveyors before transactions.

Mr. Okwabi Frimpong who was a former Senior Staff of the Lands Commission said, “if you are interested in land, whatever shape and form, you need to know a few things from the Act, so you don’t fall victim to land issues.”

Mr. Okwabi Frimpong was speaking at the “Ghana News Agency –Tema Regional Office’s Stakeholder Engagement and Workers’ Appreciation Day,” Seminar which is a progressive platform created to give opportunity to state and non-state actors to interact with journalists and address national issues.

The event also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters to the professional growth and promotion of the Tema Regional Branch of the Ghana News Agency as the industrial news hub, while contributing to national development.

Mr. Okwabi said the Act seeks to save many Ghanaians from falling victim to the many land issues the country was confronted with as the act empowers the Lands Commission and Ministry of Lands to come out with some regulations and legislative instruments (LI) to operationalize it.

Mr. Okwabi Frimpong noted that going contrary to the law would attract a fine of not less than 5,000 penalty units and not more than 10,000 penalty units.

He said the law mandated a family or group which owns land to establish a Customary Land Secretariat – a small unit to manage the land at the local, family, or stool level whereby “all land transactions have to be recorded.”

Mr. Okwabi Frimpong explained that the Lands Commission and the office of the Administrator of Stool Lands had been mandated to provide technical services to the Customary Land Secretariat.