Study, watch videos, and get things done with HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series’ eye protection mode

﻿We wake up to our digital devices, and it’s also the last thing we look at before going to bed. First thing in the morning, we tap vigorously to snooze our alarms on our bright, vibrating phone screens.﻿

Then, we go about our day replying to messages, reading the news, unlocking our screens intermittently to check the time – we can safely say that our daily routine relies on our glaring attention on illuminated displays.

How do we balance maintaining a good relationship with our online reliance without weakening our vision? Tech companies are rightfully hopping on the bandwagon to incorporate preventative measures to protect our eyes, and Huawei’s tablets have more to offer than the typical standards. The HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series, which includes the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and the larger HUAWEI MatePad T 10s, are the perfect tablets for both adults and children alike for work and play, all while ensuring your eyes are protected.

Both the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and HUAWEI MatePad T 10s come with large displays for an immersive viewing experience, be it for studies, entertainment, or even just to get daily work done. The HUAWEI MatePad T 10 comes with a 9.7 inch HD display, while the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s comes with a larger 10.1-inch FHD display.

Both tablets are packed with a TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort mode and can adjust to warmer tones automatically from cooler ones best for the night-time. This is important because looking at blue light at night can affect your sleep cycle. But in reality, you’d want your eyes to be protected all day long. Keeping this in mind, the Eye Comfort mode on the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series can be switched on during the day or night, whenever you start to feel your eyes droop a little.

Thanks to this display paired with its stellar audio systems, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series acts as an impressive solution for on the go entertainment. Meanwhile, the large display can also be used to run two iterations of the same app together with the help of App Multiplier, for a more productive experience, making it ideal for daily tasks or even for students who opt for online-based learning.

Thanks to EMUI 10.1, you also get an improved Dark Mode, which displays dark and gentle surfaces across the UI to keep users’ eyes from bright light. Instead of simply changing colours, everything from background, text to icons, has been adjusted for contrast and colour scale based on massive human factors study to deliver a more comfortable and immersive reading experience.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series also has an eBook mode for all the bookworms out there. With abundant eBook choices now easily accessible to download, you can now carry a handful of different books for your different moods, all within a single device that is probably lighter than an actual book.

You can also look up for things on the spot. For example, words you may not understand, some historical context or something you want to visualize, which you can easily do on the browser app.

But reading requires utmost concentration, often with our eyes fixed on the display. That’s why the HUAWEI MatePad T10 series has a practical eBook mode that is easy on the eyes so that you can always keep reading. Once the eBook mode is activated, the tablet will adjust the contrast, brightness, sharpness, saturation, temperature to simulate a paper-like effect.

As tablets are often shared round the family, you can also be assured the younger ones also have their eyes protected. In the children’s catered mode Kids Corner, there are alerts to remind them to use the tablet with the correct posture to establish healthy habits. For example, if the tablet is too close to their eyes, a pop-up reminder will alert your child until an appropriate distance is reached.

Another scenario that prompts reminders would be using the tablet on moving transport, where bumpy movements can really affect eyesight as the small motions make your eyes work harder to focus. There are a total of six-layer intelligent eye protection features on the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series including blue light filter, distance alerts, posture alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and the eBook mode that’s got your child’s eye care covered.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a tablet to do some night-time browsing or some quality reading by yourself, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series won’t disappoint and will have your best interest in mind.