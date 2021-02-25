STATS Perform/dpa/GNA – Tiger Woods was taken to hospital with multiple leg fractures sustained in a vehicle collision in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Well-wishes were swift to arrive for one of sport’s true greats, who has 82 PGA Tour titles to his name across a remarkable career.

Following are some of his most memorable achievements to date.

MAJOR WINS

Woods famously sits second in the list of men’s major winners, edging to just three behind Jack Nicklaus’ tally of 18 with his fifth Masters success in April 2019. After undergoing back surgery in January, he has been targeting a return to action in time to compete at Augusta again this year. Tiger has won the US PGA Championship on four occasions and boasts three successes at The Open and US Open.

PGA TOUR WINS

Sam Snead long held the outright record for the most wins on the PGA Tour, but Woods moved alongside his fellow American great, who died in 2002, on 82 titles with victory at the Zozo Championship in October 2019. Snead won titles in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, landing his last win on the tour at the age of 52.

MOST WEEKS AT WORLD NUMBER ONE

Woods has topped the Official World Golf Ranking, which was introduced in 1986, for 683 weeks, more than double the time spent at number one by his nearest rival in this regard, Greg Norman (331 weeks). In eight years – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 – Tiger remained atop the rankings for all 52 weeks of the year. His stint as number one between June 2005 and October 2010 – a period of 281 weeks – is another record.

CAREER EARNINGS ON PGA TOUR

Woods has amassed career earnings of 120,851,706 dollars on the PGA Tour. He has earned over 28 million dollars more than his nearest rival in this regard, Phil Mickelson.

CONSECUTIVE CUTS

Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made the cut in 142 consecutive PGA Tour events, comfortably surpassing the previous record streak of 113 held by Byron Nelson.

RECORD SCORES IN MAJORS

Woods’ record for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par at The Open was taken by Henrik Stenson in 2016, the Swede’s 20-under total at Royal Troon one shot better than Tiger’s winning mark at St Andrews in 2000. Woods held the joint-best winning score at the Masters, having finished 18 under in 1997 – Jordan Spieth matched that effort in 2015 – until Dustin Johnson blew away the competition at Augusta in November 2020. His 20-under score set a new Masters record, and he joined Stenson and Jason Day as the only players to win a major with such a score.

CAREER GRAND SLAM WINNER

In addition to being one of only five men, together with Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen, to have won all of golf’s four majors since the introduction of the Masters in 1934, Woods held all four titles at once following his 2001 triumph at Augusta, which completed the much-vaunted ‘Tiger Slam’. No player has ever won the four present majors in the same year.