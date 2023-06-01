Style Spotlight: How Fashion Enthusiasts Stole the Show at the Gordon’s Pink Berry Spirit Drink Soiree

The Gordon’s Pink Berry Spirit Drink Soiree not only captivated attendees with its delightful cocktails and vibrant atmosphere but also served as a platform for trendsetters, influencers, and media personalities to showcase their impeccable style.

As fashion took center stage at this exclusive event, guests embraced their passion for fashion, donning stunning ensembles that perfectly complemented the spirit and essence of Gordon’s Pink Berry. The vibrant colors, and bold patterns mirrored the drink’s playful and refreshing nature. From flowing dresses to tailored suits, the ensembles elevated the overall experience, creating a visual harmony that enhanced the soirée’s ambiance.

The soirée became a ground for fashion innovation, as trendsetters fearlessly experimented with their looks, setting new trends and inspiring others with their bold fashion choices.

The event served as a melting pot of creativity, where attendees expressed their individuality through a variety of styles and fashion statements.

Gordon’s Pink Spirit Drink is a fruity-flavoured spirit drink crafted with the natural sweetness of raspberries and strawberries combined with the crisp freshness of juniper.

The soiree was tailored for select media personalities and influencers at the Pearly Gate Gardens, East Legon to experience Gordon’s Pink Spirit Drink in its full form.

Here are our top fashion picks at the soiree.