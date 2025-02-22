Suaman Traditional Council Calls For Peace, Development

The Suaman Traditional Council in Dadieso has called for restoring peace in the area, emphasizing the need to resolve ongoing chieftaincy disputes affecting stability and development.

Nana Ebbi Kwa Dehyie II, the Abakomahene of Suaman, spoke on behalf of the Omanhene of Suaman and urged the government to intervene to restore harmony.

Addressing the Minister for Western North Region, Wilbert Petty Bretum, Nana Ebbi Kwa Dehyie II recalled President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign pledge to the people of Suaman to establish a university they requested, when he toured the area as the NDC’s presidential candidate.

The traditional leaders have called on the regional Minister to remind the current administration about this commitment.

Additionally, the chief raised concerns over district boundary disputes, stating that portions of Suaman’s lands have been encroached upon by neighbouring districts. He urged the government to take swift action to resolve these territorial issues.

Minister Wilbert Petty Bretum assured the traditional leaders that the government would address their concerns to restore peace and stability in Suaman. He urged security agencies to act on intelligence reports and nip any threats to peace in the bud.

Regarding the university promise, the Minister confirmed that he was present when His Excellency John Mahama made the pledge. He assured the chiefs and people of Suaman that the government remains committed to the community’s and the entire Western North Region’s development.

This engagement transpired when the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the traditional leaders at the Dadieso Palace as part of his familiarization tour.