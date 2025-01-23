Suame MP Questions Ato Forson’s Suitability as Finance Minister, Warns of Economic Troubles

John Darko, the Member of Parliament for Suame, has raised serious concerns about the future of Ghana’s economy, casting doubts on the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the country’s new Finance Minister.

Darko issued a stark warning to the public, suggesting that without immediate corrective action, Ghana could face dire economic challenges in the next two years.

In a media interview on Wednesday, Darko urged citizens to closely monitor the nation’s economic developments, cautioning that the coming years could bring significant financial difficulties. “You and I will have to watch this space for the next 24 months,” he said. “I believe in the next two years, this country, if care is not taken, we are going to face some difficulties.”

Darko’s concerns went beyond the country’s economic outlook; he also questioned Dr. Forson’s qualifications and ability to effectively manage the Finance Ministry. While acknowledging Forson’s success as a parliamentarian, Darko cast doubt on his professional background, which he suggested was insufficient for the crucial role of overseeing Ghana’s economic policies.

“The Finance Minister, his record as a Member of Parliament looks impeccable, but his record as somebody who can manage the Finance Ministry, I believe is next to nothing,” Darko stated. He specifically cited discrepancies in Dr. Forson’s employment history, particularly during his time as a director at a company in the United Kingdom.

According to Darko, the company that Forson listed on his resume had actually been liquidated, raising questions about the accuracy of the information the new Finance Minister provided. “The only company he has worked in and said he was a director is this company in the UK, and it turns out that the information he provided is wrong,” Darko said. “It turns out that that company has actually been liquidated, and you are going to get this person to run your Ministry of Finance.”

The Suame MP emphasized that this revelation should be taken seriously, describing it as a “big issue” that Ghanaians should critically examine. He called on citizens to demand answers and hold their leaders accountable, particularly when it comes to the competence of those appointed to key government positions.

Darko’s comments add to the growing scrutiny surrounding Dr. Forson’s appointment, highlighting concerns about his readiness to steer Ghana through its current economic challenges. With an uncertain financial future ahead, the nation is left wondering whether the new Finance Minister can meet the high expectations of managing the country’s economic recovery.