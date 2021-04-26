The Suame Municipal Assembly has handed over the newly built Suame magazine hospital to the Ghana Health Service.

The hospital, which was built to provide easy access to healthcare services for the artisans and other workers at the Suame magazine, the largest artisanal engineering enclave in West Africa, was funded by the Assembly, through its share of the Common Fund and Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

Professor John Osei Bobbie Boahen, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at the handing-over ceremony at Suame, said fitting work in the Suame enclave had been one of the major sources of employment and income to a lot of people, especially the youth in the area and Ghana as a whole.

He said due to the nature of their work, injuries were likely to occur at any point in time.

As part of its social responsibility initiatives, the assembly took it upon itself to build a hospital that would cater for the health needs of the workers, whenever there was an emergency.

Professor Bobie Boahen pointed out that, even though the hospital was built for the workers at Suame Magazine it would also serve as a health facility to the general public in the immediate environment.

He entreated the Ghana Health Service to take good care of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Mikah Asare Bediako, the Deputy Director of Administration of the Ghana Health Service, expressed gratitude to the Suame Municipal Assembly for putting up the project to help the people working at the magazine.

He, however, expressed worry about the nature of the road network in the magazine and said this could make it difficult for most patients to visit the health facility.

Mr Bediako, therefore, appealed to the Assembly to help create a road within the magazine that would make the mobility of the patients very convenient, especially during emergencies.

He assured that the Ghana Health Service would see to it that qualified health workers were posted to the newly built facility as soon as possible.

Mr Bediako also advised the health workers who would be posted to the facility to work hard, with respect and humility to serve the people.