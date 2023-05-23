Suame Municipality gets first Court Complex at Bremang

A district court complex at Breman in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been commissioned.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, Leader of Government Business in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Suame, joined Mr Justice Akwasi Annin Yeboah, the outgoing Chief Justice; Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, and Mr Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame to commission the District Court Complex.

A statement issued by the Office of the Majority Leader and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in a speech, praised the Chief Justice for having the foresight to expand the administration and delivery of justice to the doorstep of the ordinary citizen.

He enumerated various projects that had taken place under the leadership of the Chief Justice such as the over 100 new court buildings and the magnificent accommodation facilities for the judges.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu singled out Mrs Irene Naa Torshi, the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, who accepted the challenge by the Chief Justice to build more court complexes, which consequently led to development of the formula to support the funding of such laudable initiatives, for appreciation.

Chief Justice Annin Yeboah, in his keynote address quoted the Local Service Act 2016, Act 936, as the foundation upon which the whole initiative was grounded.

He stated that justice delivery must reflect the needs of everyone, the poor and the rich, the young and the old and urged the staff of the Court to deliver equal justice to all without fear or favour.

He urged the public not to entertain any fear when reporting misconducts of staff who may fall foul of the law in their line of duties.

The Chief Justice, who was accompanied by the Deputy Judicial Secretary, assured the Municipal Chief Executive and the Chiefs that the court would now operate as District Circuit Court.

He, however, pledged the Judicial Administration would not renege on its promise to include a Magistrate Court when space becomes available.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, pleaded with the chiefs and opinion leaders within the Court’s jurisdiction not to interfere with the delivery of justice.

He said the interference from the chiefs and opinion leaders may turn to weaken the court if they continually plead for clemency on behalf of culprits standing trials before the court.

In his opening remarks, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame, congratulated all individuals whose combined efforts had yielded the complex.

The Municipal Chief Executive was particularly grateful to Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for supporting the Chief Justice’s bold initiative with his share of the District Assembly Common Fund this far.

He also extended the same gratitude to his predecessor, Professor Osei Bobbie Boahen, during whose tenure of office the project started.

Nana Kotei Kutin Sraman II, the Bremanghene, expressed his appreciation to the Chief Justice and the Majority Leader for their efforts which started some three to four years ago.

He referred to some prevailing offenses within the jurisdiction of the court and requested that the Chief Justice put such minor offenses into consideration when deciding on the status of the newly inaugurated Court.

The occasion was graced by various heads of departments within municipality, including the District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, the Municipal Fire Officer, the Municipal Coordinating Director, staff of the Judicial Service, Assembly Members of the Suame Municipality, staff of the Assembly and the public.