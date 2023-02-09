Suame NDC youth organiser remanded in police custody

The Asokwa circuit court has remanded Mr Razak Kaumpa, the Suame NDC youth organiser, accused of inciting political violence ahead of the 2024 general elections into police custody.

He was charged by the police for offensive conduct as described in section 207 of the criminal code, and will again be in court, presided by Mr Fred Obikyere, on Tuesday February 14.

Mr Kaumpa was said to have made some political statements, which sought to incite violence during the 2024 election in a video, which went viral on various social media platforms in the country.

The police on February 6, this year, intercepted the viral video and identified Kuampa as making those unpalatable comments which were likely to threaten national security.

A notice was issued for his arrest after the police could not locate him from his residence.

However, the leadership of the Ashanti regional secretariat of the NDC, handed him over to the police on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kofi Blagodzi, prosecuting said the offensive conduct of the suspect was conducive to breaches of peace in the country, as described in section 207 of the criminal code.

He pleaded with the court to give the police ample time to investigate the matter since the statement was a threat to national security.

Lead Counsel for the accused, Mr Evans Amankwaah, however, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail since the accused surrendered himself to the police after the police issued a statement on the said charge.

The court, however, ordered the police to keep him in custody to reappear before it on Tuesday, 14th February, while the police continued with further investigations to authenticate the viral video in circulation.

Earlier, scores of NDC supporters thronged the court premises in solidarity with their comrade.