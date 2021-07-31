Sub-Committee inspects Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Fire Hydrants

The Justice and Security Sub-Committee of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has inspected fire hydrants within the municipality to access its efficiency should there be an emergency.

The Sub -Committee Members included; personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, officers from Kpone-Katamanso NADMO directorate, Assembly Members amongst other staff.

The team inspected hydrants in Kpone, Tema Heavy Industrial enclave, Katamanso and Gbetsile all within the jurisdiction of the Kpone- Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

Mr. Godwin Owusu Otua, Chairman Kpone –Katamanso Justice and Security Sub-Committee told the Ghana News Agency at Kpone that, the move was to take inventory and assess the level of efficiency of the fire hydrants should there be a fire outbreak.

He noted that, fire related issues should be given some critical attention saying it had the tendency to ravage one’s hard earned investment and in most cases caused casualties which affected the country in the long run.

Mr. Owusu explained that, there should be constant water supply through the fire hydrants by the Ghana Water Company Limited adding it was also the mandate of GNFS to protect the fire hydrants from encroachment by citizens.

The Sub-Committee noted during the inspection that some of the accessories used by the fire fighters were not functioning properly whereas others have outlived their usefulness.

Mr Owusu said, a report would be submitted to the Municipal Executive Committee for consideration on how to retool and ensure the various fire tenders doted across the municipality meets modern firefighting requirements.