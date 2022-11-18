Sub-committees in Ada East urged to be proactive

Mr Godwin Agudey, the Presiding Member of Ada-East District Assembly, has urged sub-committees in the various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) to be proactive and devise innovative ways to strengthen the assemblies.

“Everything about assemblies gains its strength from the sub-committees, give me a strong sub-committee and I will tell you a strong assembly,” he said.

At a general meeting of the Ada-East Assembly, Mr Agudey said a weak sub-committee hindered the progress of its assembly and cautioned the members to work hard to push for the development of the district.

The meeting was to reconstitute the sub-committees; finance and administration, works, social services, development planning, justice and security, agriculture, and local economic development.

He tasked them to oversee the smooth operation of the Assembly by executing roles that would lead to its growth.

The Presiding Member entreated the sub-committees to discuss issues of relevance to residents of Ada so as to get the full benefits from their programmes.

The Local Governance Act 936 (2016), section 23 (4) stated that “The District Assembly may dissolve and re-constitute a subcommittee that is not performing its functions efficiently”.

Mr. Agudey, therefore, warned that sub-committees, which did not work accordingly, would be dissolved.