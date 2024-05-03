Sub-Saharan Africa: 4th Most Stressful Country is Ghana

Ghana has been identified as the 4th most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the 2023 Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report.

Gallup’s sur

ed that Ghanaian workers experience stress daily, placing the country high on the list of stress-inducing work environments in the region.

Chad tops the list with workers experiencing the most stress daily, followed by Uganda, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone. Ghana ranks closely behind Sierra Leone as the fourth most stressful country for workers.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 46% of workers experience daily stress, with nearly equal percentages among male and female workers. Despite the region’s recovery from the worst of the pandemic, employee stress remains at a record-high level.

The survey indicates that organisational leaders must address employee stress, as it significantly affects productivity and performance.

Gallup emphasises that employee engagement plays a crucial role in reducing stress, outweighing the impact of work location.

“While the debate over remote, hybrid, or on-site work continues, employee engagement remains paramount in reducing stress levels. The flexibility of remote work offers autonomy and well-being, valued highly by today’s workers,” stated Gallup in its survey.

Gallup conducts its surveys by gathering responses from 1,000 individuals in each country or area, using a standard set of core questions translated into major local languages.

The data reflect the responses of employed adults aged 15 and older.

The report underscores the importance of addressing workplace stress and promoting employee engagement to ensure a healthy and productive workforce in Sub-Saharan Africa.