Sub-Saharan Africa Informal Retailing Market Report 2022: Opportunities, Development of Channels and Consumers’ Shopping Patterns – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Opportunities in Informal Retailing in Sub-Saharan Africa global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns.

Despite the growth of modern channels, informal retail channels continue to reflect the typical shopping habits of a large proportion of consumers across all income groups in Sub-Saharan Africa and are expected to continue to play a significant role in the future.

The report will provide insight into the retailing landscape, the purchasing habits of local consumers, the food products they purchase, the various types of informal traders and their specialities, and the routes to market.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product Coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-Based Retailing.

Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Retailing Landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa

3. Introduction to Informal Retailing

4. Formal vs Informal Food Retailing

5. Route to Market

6. Consumer Finance in Informal Retailing

7. Key Takeaways and How to Win

8. Opportunities in Informal Retailing in Sub-Saharan Africa

