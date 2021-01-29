Kendeka Prize for African Literature is accepting entries from 1st February, 2021 to 31st May, 2021 for its’ 2021 edition. The competition is administered by Solano Publications Ltd and entry is free.

This Prize will be awarded for the best piece of unpublished short story either fiction or creative non-fiction. The first prize will be KShs.100,000 while the 2nd and the 3rd shall receive Kshs 50,000 and 25,000 respectively. The remaining two of the five short listed stories shall receive Kshs 5,000 each.

All long listed stories shall be published in an anthology titled I Am listening, 2021 Edition. Judges to be announced in a later date and the prize shall be awarded at a ceremony to be held during the Nairobi International Book Fair.

Please send unpublished manuscripts to [email protected]

Eligibility;

• Entrants must be born in, or are citizens of any African country.

• One entry per writer.

• Manuscripts should be of between 3000 and 5000 words.

• All entries must be in English.

• Entries should be attached in Microsoft Word or Rich Text format, with the title of the story as the file name.

• The first page of the story should include the name of the story and the number of words.

• The entry must be typed in Times New Roman 12 point font with 1.5 line spacing.

• Entries must be sent as attachments to an email.

• The email to which the story is attached must include the legal name of the writer, telephone number, a short Bio, age, and country of residence.

For more details, visit www.solanopublications.com