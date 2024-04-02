Subsea fibre optic cable repairs estimated take up to 6 to 8 weeks

MainOne, a leading provider of undersea fibre optic cable services, has estimated a timeline of 6 to 8 weeks for the repair of damaged cables in a recent incident.

The company, known for its commitment to providing reliable connectivity across the region, noted in its latest statement that it has been actively restoring services and enabling regional interconnection to maintain stability in the digital ecosystem.

Despite the challenges posed by the damaged cables, MainOne said it remained resilient and agile, focusing on delivering value to its customers and sustaining West Africa’s digital infrastructure. In its latest update, the company emphasized its dedication to expediting the repair process in collaboration with maintenance partners, vessel owners, and permitting authorities.

“We are very optimistic that our cable will be repaired as planned and services fully restored so that we can continue to operate with the integrity our customers expect,” stated MainOne.

The company assured its customers of regular updates on the progress of repair efforts.

“We will continue to provide regular updates on the progress of the repair efforts, and we assure our customers that all efforts are being made to repair the submarine cable and to deliver the MainOne quality that you have come to rely on.”