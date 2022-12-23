Subsidise farm inputs to boost production – Gov’t told

Dr Issah Sugri, a Senior Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI) has appealed to the government to subsidise farm inputs to boost agricultural production

He said the rising cost of farm inputs as well as fertilizers, agro-chemicals, insecticides among others were hampering efforts to increase cultivation, hence the urgent need for the subsidies.

Dr Sugri, who is also Project Coordinator for United States Department of Agriculture, and National Institute of Food and Agriculture Project, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He called on the government to support farmers in agri-business with some financial assistance and subsidise farm inputs to promote agricultural production.

Dr Sugri emphasised on the need for the government to make policy to support the food and agricultural sector and nutrition to address food insecurity challenges in the country.

He said: “These policies may impact every stakeholder within the food environment and could affect the availability and affordability of healthy diets.”