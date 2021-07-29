Success: 5 Secrets To Get You There

Success is the progressive realization of a worthy goal or ideal.

-Earl Nightingale

Success is what we all want to achieve in life. Success connotes all the things that make life pleasant for us. It gives you the freedom to do the things you want without harm to others. Your success should benefit you and the people around you. It should impact lives as it were.

Friend, success is not all about having lots of money and other material things. We have rich people whose lives are empty. Their family life may be in shambles. They may be battling with debilitating illness. Some have skeletons to hide. Others have had to face scandals or even jail terms. That is not success.

Good success should include having a good relationship with your Maker, your fellow man, being well physically, mentally, and emotionally. It also includes your capacity to help the needy and the less fortunate.

To become successful in life, you need to know and understand the laws governing success. By applying these laws you can achieve whatever success you want. Here are five secrets of success to get you there.

The Lord gives the power to succeed

From the Bible we know it is God who gives us the power to succeed. For the avoidance of doubt Deuteronomy 8:18 says, “But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.”

The above-mentioned scripture is instructive. Bring God into the picture of whatever you are doing. Once you place God at the centre of your business or career you will obtain success.

God will strengthen you

Most people will not pursue their dreams because of fear of the unknown. Success requires that we move out of our comfort zone to do what needs to be done to reach our goals. Remind yourself that you are never alone but that God is always at hand to help you overcome your fears and to rescue you when you are enmeshed in difficult situations. When God strengthens you, there is no problem you cannot overcome. Isaiah 41: 10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

God says you should not fear, do not worry; he will strengthen and uphold you and see you through your challenges. This means with God’s involvement you can succeed.

Obedience to God leads to success

Laws are made to be obeyed. Their transgression leads to punishment. God will reward you with your heart’s desire for your obedience to his laws. 1 Kings 2: 3 says, “and observe what the Lord your God requires: Walk in obedience to him, and keep his decrees and commands, his laws and regulations, as written in the Law of Moses. Do this so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you go.” The Bible has shown us the way to prosperity; walk in obedience to God, obey his commands, his laws and regulations. Disobedience will create a wide gulf between you and God and militate against your progress in life.

Meditate on God’s laws

When you read God’s word, internalize it. God speaks to us through the scriptures. When you commit to memory the word of God, you vibrate in alignment with the word and have its promises drawn into your life. Sin will hinder your success in life. Do not associate with people who are evil-minded. Such people fill their minds with evil thoughts. We should keep away from ungodly people. This is to prevent you from imbibing their bad and evil habits.

We are here not only to subsist but thrive and flourish. Focusing your thoughts on God’s word can pave the way for a life of prosperity and abundance. Psalm 1: 1-3 says, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither- whatever they do prospers.”

We are co-creators with God

God’s intent is for his children to live abundantly. He has given us the ability to understand the natural world and use our ingenuity to create abundance from the natural resources available. In Deuteronomy 8 : 7-9 the word of God says, “The Lord your God is bringing you into a fertile land- a land that has rivers and springs, and underground streams gushing out into the valleys and hills; a land that produces wheat and barley, grapes, figs pomegranates, olives and honey. There you will never go hungry or ever be in need. Its rocks have iron in them, and from its hills you can mine copper.”

God’s love for his children is never in doubt. Land is wealth. If we are not lazy but hard working, the land can give us the abundance we need. It is a pity that some people are still dying of starvation in various parts of the world. There is the need for technology transfer so that such people can improve their standard of living.

Friend, success is possible for you. It is your birthright. By diligently applying the aforementioned secrets of success, you will get there.

