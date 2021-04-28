Legendary Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu better known as KK Fosu says the number of awards, you receive as a musician doesn’t connote success.

According to the multiple award winning musician, building a strong fan base that would never depart from supporting your music connotes success.

“I get saddened when upcoming artistes are creating commotions among themselves over awards.

“People still love my music because I was able to create a linkage with them that is why they still relate to my kind of music,” he told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

KK Fosu lauded the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, among others who have focused on growing the fan base not only in Ghana.

“You know music has evolved over the years with a wider audience through social media. So it gives artistes the chance to build their fan base. For me getting awards has to do with the relationship you have with the organisers,” he said.

KK Fosu also disclosed that he would soon outdoor his fan base “D Style Family and Friends”.