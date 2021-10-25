Success of Point Mass Distribution Of LLINs Depends On Registration Attendants

Mr. Charles Azagba, Adaklu District Director of Health has stated that the success or otherwise of the Point Mass Distribution of (PMD) of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) Campaign and Registration depends largely on Registration Attendants (PAs)

He therefore urged them to put in their maximum efforts to register all households in their catchment areas.

Mr. Azagba was speaking at a one-day training workshop for RAs in the Adaklu district at Adaklu Tsriefe.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana Health Service in collaboration with the National Malaria Control Programme with support from their partners.

Mr. Azagba said the Point Mass Distribution of the LLINs was one of the strategies adopted by the Ghana Health Service and its partners, Ghana Malaria Control Strategic Plan, Global Fund and USAID to make bed nets available to households.

He advised the PAs to use the registration period to also advise the people on the need for the consistent use and care for the nets and not to use them to fence their gardens.

The Director lamented the poor response to the COVID-19 vaccination in the district adding that only about 8000 people were vaccinated out of the over 30000 population and charged the PAs to carry the message on the need to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 alone.

Mr. Robert Dedi, Adaklu District Malaria Control Officer told the PAs to ensure that details of beneficiaries were recorded correctly and also share the summary page information with them.

He said those not captured during the registration exercise would not benefit from the nets.

Mr. Dedi advised the PAs to use the community information centres, churches, mosques and social media to create awareness on the registration.

He said a household head was to provide either a Ghana Card, National Health Insurance Card or a Voter ID card (either the old or new one) for the registration.

Configured electronic apps (NetApps) were given to the RAs to capture information about households and the app caps the number of nets each household would get based on the information given.

The registration exercise will begin in the Adaklu district on Monday, 25th and end on Sunday, 31st October, 2021 while the distribution of the nets will commence on 29th November and end on 5th December, 2021.