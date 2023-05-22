Successful 24th National Championship of Ghana Karate Do Federation held

The 24th National Open of the Ghana Karate Do Federation came off at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 20th May and Sunday 21st May 2023.

With more than 60 karatekas on the mat, it was marvelously amazing to see young boys and girls performing with passion, power and ambition.

To ensure fair judgment and fair representation at the national team, the President, executive, management, referees and judges and well as coaches contributed well for a successful event.

As Ghana plans to host the 13th African Games, the Ghana Karate Do Federation deems it proper to raise a new formidable team to represent the nation.

President Nathaniel Johnson said he wants a new foundation which must be solid and fresh for future successful programmes.

He was elated to see the kids, juveniles and youth participating with enthusiasm, and hoped things will be done right as he is termed to be controversial.

He promised that there would be series of Championships raging from inter schools, inter communities, inter districts and inter regionals to beef up the National Championship. He thanked the National Sports Authority for the provision of the venue and sponsors of Ghana Karate Do.

Sensei Edmund Amoako Asante was able to defend his title as as the best Kata expert, while others, both males and females displayed their skills.

Amoako said it was a good event and hoped for frequent Championships to keep athletes in shape at all times.

He noted the importance to have a serious national team who are taken good care off and believes the new President and Executive will build a solid national squad for the African Zone Championship and the African Games Accra 2023.

The best Kumeitai performance went to Nasiru Alhassan. He expressed gratitude to the organisers and officials as well as fans. He hoped to give off his best everytime to put his name on high and his nation.

Nana Abena, a Queen Mother and Karate enthusiast advised the participants to train hard to become better players in their next endeavors. She called on to coaches to sharpen the athletes to avoid some mistakes that cause loses.

She congratulated the winners and presented their medals and voucher ranging from 200ghc for third, 300ghc for second and 500ghc to the gold bearers.

Humu Yussif Zeba, one of the female gold medalists also expressed her joy and appreciation to the Ghana Karate Do Federation, her club, coach and colleagues.

Sensei Charles Longdon Hughes, a former top karateka who campaigned in the United Kingdom and USA advised the participants to take the sport serious and aspire for greatness.

The Grand Master urged Ghanaians to live healthy lifestyles by engaging in physical activities, and living in clean environment.

The 24th National Open was organized with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Home Makers, Reflect, Expert Consult, the World Taekwondo FEDERATION (WKF) and the International Olympic Committee (IIOC).