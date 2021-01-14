Sudan’s National Borders Commission on Wednesday accused Ethiopia of violating the historical border agreements signed between the two countries, official SUNA news agency reported.

Maaz Tango, head of the Commission, briefed the ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of regional and international organizations to Sudan on the dimensions of the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia, SUNA said.

“The Ethiopian encroachments upon the Sudanese territory have continued since 1957,” SUNA quoted Tango as saying during the briefing.

Ethiopia also evaded its obligations in the border agreements which could be traced back to as early as 1903, he added. Sudan has all the documents supporting its position and its sovereignty over the lands entered by the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Sudanese official noted.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese foreign ministry said an Ethiopian military plane penetrated the Sudanese border in what it termed as “a serious and unjustified escalation.”

Since September 2020, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has been witnessing rising tensions and skirmishes between the two sides.

The border area of Fashaga between Sudan and Ethiopia, one of the five localities of Sudan’s Gadaref State, often witnesses deadly attacks by Ethiopian militias during the preparation for agricultural season.