Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday issued a constitutional decree to add three new members to the council.

“The decree stipulates appointment of Al-Hadi Idris, Al-Tahir Abu Bakr Hajar and Malik Agar as members of the Sovereign Council,” said the council in a statement.

The move came in implementation of the peace deal signed by the Sudanese government and armed groups in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Oct. 3, 2020, which stipulates involvement of the signatories in the transitional period structures including the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the legislative council.

With the appointment of the three new members, the membership of the Sovereign Council has expanded to 14. The parties to the peace process will be in charge of the formation of seven ministries in the new government.

The legislative council is set to be composed of 330 members, with a commission to be established for the formulation of the constitution and the constitutional conference. The new Sudanese government should have been announced on Thursday but has been delayed to early next week.