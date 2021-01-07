Sudan on Wednesday signed the Abraham Accords with the United States that highlights tolerance, dialogue and co-existence among different peoples and religions in the Middle East and beyond, official SUNA news agency reported.

The document, signed by Sudanese Justice Minister Nasreddin Abdel Bari and visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, de facto paved the way for Sudan to normalize relations with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Mnuchin arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Wednesday, after Washington decided on Dec. 14, 2020 to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism and restore Sudan’s sovereign immunity on Dec. 22, 2020.

On Oct. 23, 2020, Sudan signed a joint statement with the United States and Israel that announced the agreement between Sudan and Israel to normalize their relations.