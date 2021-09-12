Sudan Asks Russia for Financial Aid in Exchange for Military Base

Sudan wants to amend the agreement on establishment of a Russian naval base in Port Sudan to receive economic assistance from Russia in exchange for a five-year lease with an option to sign a 25-year agreement, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The Sudanese Justice Ministry thinks it necessary to amend the text of the agreement between Sudan and Russia on establishment of a Russian base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, which was agreed on by the former government of Sudan and Russia,” the source said.

In exchange for providing the base to Russia, Khartoum has asked Moscow to arrange payments to the country’s central bank during the first five years of the lease, with the option of extending the deal to 25 years. Russia has not yet responded to the proposal.

The plans to create a Russian naval post in Sudan were announced in November 2020. The facility is supposed to host up to 300 Russian servicemen and refuel its ships, with no more than four being able to stay there at a time.