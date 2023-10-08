Sudan bemoun attacks on Syrian military school

Sudan on Friday condemned the recent deadly attack on a military academy in Syria’s central province of Homs.

In a statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Syria against “this brutal aggression,” and extended sincere condolences to the Syrian government and people, particularly the families of the victims.

The attack with explosive-laden drones, blamed on terrorists, took place on Thursday after a graduation ceremony for Syrian officers at the Military Academy in Homs, resulting in at least 89 deaths and 277 injuries among civilians and military personnel, according to the update from the Syrian Health Ministry on Friday.

Following the attack, the Syrian government declared a three-day mourning beginning on Friday, and the army vowed to hold the planners and perpetrators accountable.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011, has inflicted substantial casualties and left the nation fractured, as government forces remain embroiled in conflict with a variety of rebel groups.