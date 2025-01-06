Sudan Coach Kwesi Appiah Optimistic About 2026 World Cup Qualification After Leading Team to Top of Group B

Sudan’s national football team, under the guidance of Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah, is currently leading Group B in Africa’s World Cup qualifiers, after a stunning 3-0 victory over South Sudan in Juba.

This commanding performance has propelled Sudan to the top of the group with 10 points from four matches, two points clear of Senegal.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Appiah expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s ability to achieve their World Cup dream, stressing that his focus is squarely on ensuring success in every challenge ahead. “In any competition, if the aim is not to win, then why are you taking part?” Appiah remarked, reiterating his determination to lead Sudan to success. His belief in his squad’s potential is evident, as he emphasized that Sudan will not underestimate any opponent they face.

Appiah’s motivational approach to coaching has resonated with the players, with the coach noting that the mindset within the team is that of self-belief and the conviction that Sudan can match any team. “As I always say, the opposing team has 11 players just like us. Why should we think Sudan is any less capable?” he added, illustrating his focus on empowering his players to aim high.

The 2026 World Cup will be historic for Sudan should they secure qualification, and Appiah is optimistic that his team can achieve this milestone. “I take each game as it comes, but I believe Sudan is not a walkover. If God permits, I am confident we will achieve World Cup qualification,” said the coach.

Looking ahead, Sudan’s home fixtures against Senegal and South Sudan will be pivotal in their qualification campaign. These upcoming matches present crucial opportunities for Appiah’s men to solidify their position at the top of Group B and take a significant step towards securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.