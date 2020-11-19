A late goal by Sudan denied Ghana’s early qualification to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Sudan’s dangerman Mohammed Abdul Rahman scored in injury-time to give the home team a 1-0 victory against the Black Stars in their AFCON qualifier in Ondurman, Khartoum on Tuesday.

Ghana will therefore have to secure a win or draw in their next AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on home soil in Cape Coast before they can confirm their place at African football’s showpiece tournament.

The West Africans still top Group C with nine points and remain in a position to secure one of two qualification slots when the qualifiers resume.