Sudan and Ethiopia on Wednesday concluded meetings of the joint border demarcation committee in Khartoum.

“The two sides agreed to submit reports to the leadership of the two countries,” said a joint communique issued at the conclusion of the meetings.

The two sides also agreed to convene the next meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on a date to be fixed later through diplomatic channels, it added.

During the meetings, which lasted for two days, the two sides discussed means of addressing the border issues and reaching a permanent solution to issues of settlement and agriculture on the border lands, according to the communique.

Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs Minister Omer Manis chaired the Sudanese side and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen chaired his country’s side.

The joint border between the two countries has witnessed rising tensions after the Sudanese army announced last week that Ethiopian forces and militias ambushed its soldiers inside Sudanese territories.