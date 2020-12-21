Sudan and Ethiopia on Sunday agreed to resume meetings of the joint border committee on Dec. 22 at a time when the border area has been witnessing security tensions.

“The joint border committee between Sudan and Ethiopia will resume work on Dec. 22,” Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Hamdok and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development, which opened in Djibouti on Sunday.

The last meeting of the committee was held in May this year in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. Last Wednesday, the Sudanese army announced that Ethiopian forces and militias ambushed an army force inside the Sudanese territories on the border line between the two countries.

The period of preparation for agricultural season in the border area between Sudan and Ethiopia usually witnesses attacks by militias.