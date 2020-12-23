Sudan and Ethiopia on Tuesday voiced commitment to tackle the issues of the joint border within the standing frameworks and on bases of the signed documents.

The two countries made the pledge at the opening session of the meetings of the joint committee for border demarcation which opened in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs Minister Omer Manis led the Sudanese delegation to the meeting, while Ethiopian delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

“The two sides maintain strong political will to demarcate the border between the two countries,” said Manis when addressing the opening session. He reiterated the strong and historical bonds of the Sudanese-Ethiopian ties.

Mekonnen, for his part, stressed that border tensions should not disturb the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries.

“We will engage on continued discussions during this meeting and work to enhance the fraternal ties between the two countries,” said the Ethiopian official.

He added that “the border issues between the two countries will be tackled through the standing frameworks and on bases of the agreed and signed documents, besides setting a date for beginning the field work to demarcate the border.”

The joint border between the two countries has witnessed rising tensions after the Sudanese army announced last week that Ethiopian forces and militias ambushed its soldiers inside Sudanese territories.