Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday voiced the country’s full readiness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute those charged with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Hamdok made the remarks in a national speech on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assuming the post of prime minister.

Accusing the former regime of its “reckless” actions, Hamdok said the Sudanese have never supported terrorism and removal of Sudan from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism would be very soon.

The prime minister also said his government would fulfill the requirements of the transitional period, improve the economic conditions, achieve development and reach consensus over a national project for ruling Sudan through fair and transparent elections.

Hamdok assumed the post of prime minister on Aug. 21, 2019, which marked the beginning of a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian components.

On March 4, 2009, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur region.