Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday officially announced the beginning of economic and commercial deals between Sudan and Israel, focusing on cooperation in the field of agriculture.

“Sudan and Israel have reached a decision to end enmity and normalize relations between them and begin economic and commercial deals with the focus on agriculture for the benefit of the two countries’ peoples,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further announced that a meeting will be convened between two delegations from the two countries in the few coming weeks.

The meeting aims to reach cooperation agreements in fields of agriculture, trade, economy, aviation, immigration and others to achieve joint interests of the two peoples, it noted.

The statement also said that the U.S. and Israel have voiced commitment to helping Sudan in improving food security, exploiting its economic potentialities and combating terrorism and extremism. On Friday, in a joint statement issued by the U.S., Israel and Sudan, Sudan and Israel agreed to normalize ties and end enmity between them.