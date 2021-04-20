Court

The Sudanese government on Monday officially approved a bill cancelling the law on boycotting Israel.

“Today a draft bill abolishing the law on boycotting Israel was approved in a joint meeting for the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers,” said Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan chaired a joint meeting for the council and the cabinet at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. The abolished law, which was enacted in 1958, forbids dealing and trading with Israel, with a penalty of up to 10-year imprisonment for violators.

On Oct. 23, 2020, Sudan and Israel announced end of mutual enmity and agreed to establish diplomatic and trade relations.

