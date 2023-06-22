Sudan: OIC Secretary-General Calls for Complete Ceasefire Ahead of Eid Al-Adha

On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, has appealed to all warring parties in Sudan to work towards a comprehensive ceasefire and ending all forms of violence and fighting. This is to stop the shedding of Sudanese blood, mitigate their plight and allow relief organizations to carry out their duties and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to all affected areas in the length and breadth of the Sudan.

The declaration of commitment by all sides to the ceasefire during the Eid days, said the Secretary-General, would give to all Sudanese citizens the hope for a comprehensive end to fighting and violence and for utilizing the platform provided by the Saudi-American initiative to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, to find a peaceful solution as the only way out the dark tunnel of this crisis, and to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace and stability.

The Secretary-General called on all parties and relevant regional and international actors in the Sudanese crisis to support the endeavours towards immediate ceasefire in Sudan and to make concerted efforts to urge all parties to be committed. He expressed the hope that this appeal for comprehensive ceasefire during this blessed religious occasion would be heeded by the Sudanese parties.