Sudan on Sunday said that it looks forward to further cooperation with the U.S. in different fields, according to Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

“The decision by the U.S. President Donald Trump to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism constitutes a beginning of a chapter in which Sudan is looking forward to further cooperation with the United States of America in various fields for the benefit of both countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This decision is an important historical step that opens the way before Sudan to reintegrate into the international community and helps its economy to recover after all its sectors were affected due to been put on the list of states sponsoring terrorism,” it added.

The ministry voiced Sudan’s firm commitment to combating terrorism and extremism. On Oct. 23, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism. Washington listed Sudan as one of the states sponsoring terrorism in 1993.