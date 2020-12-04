Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday issued a decision to form the Council of Transitional Period Partners, said the sovereign council in a press release.

Al-Burhan will chair the council, which includes the prime minister, military representatives from the sovereign council, representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance and parties of the peace process signatories of the peace agreement recently signed in Juba.

The council, which is comprised of 29 members, will be tasked with directing the transitional period in a manner that serves the country’s interests, resolving differences in viewpoints among the different parties and mobilizing the necessary support to make the transitional period successful, the release said.