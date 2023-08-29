Sudanese army chief refuses to agree with paramilitary units

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said on Monday that he will not reach any agreement with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Al-Burhan made the remarks when addressing the soldiers of Flamingo naval base in the military area of the Red Sea region in eastern Sudan, according to Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council.

“There will be no agreement with any party that betrayed the Sudanese people, and the efforts will be focused on defeating the enemy,” said Al-Burhan.

He stressed that the SAF would continue the war against the “rebel militia,” which he said had “terrorized the citizens, violated their sanctities, and looted their money and properties.”

Al-Burhan, who is also the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday.

On Aug. 24, he showed up for the first time outside the headquarters of the SAF’s General Command and the Ministry of Defense since the beginning of the civil war, where he inspected the army’s outposts in the city of Omdurman, north of the capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than 4 million people have fled their homes, with 3.2 million displaced internally and close to 900,000 seeking refuge in countries including Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan, according to the latest UN estimates.