Sudanese army chief tours Omdurman military post

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday made a field inspection tour to a number of military posts in the city of Omdurman north of capital Khartoum.

Photos and video clips posted by the SAF on its Facebook page in the morning showed Al-Burhan visiting his soldiers at the Wadi Seidna military area in Omdurman. In a video clip, Al-Burhan appeared among his soldiers who welcomed him.

The SAF also showed a photo of Al-Burhan sitting among civilians, saying the photo was taken at district 100 of Omdurman city.

Al-Burhan said that the armed forces are fighting for the sake of Sudan and not for a certain party or a group or people.

Al-Burhan’s appearance came one day after the SAF announced its control of the headquarters of the Armored Corps Camp in the capital and repulsing a violent attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the corps’ headquarters.

This is the first time for Al-Burhan to show up outside the headquarters of the SAF’s General Command and the Ministry of Defense since the war broke out, the SAF said in a statement.

His tour came at a time when fierce clashes continued between the SAF and the RSF in the vicinity of the armored corps camp at Al-Shajara military area, south of the capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the two forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than 4 million people have fled from their homes — 3.2 million people were displaced internally and close to 900,000 have crossed the border into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries, according to the latest UN estimates.