Sudanese army on Friday vowed “not to relinquish an inch of Sudan’s territories.”

“The international borders with Ethiopia are known and indisputable, and we will not give up an inch of our country’s land,” said the army on its Facebook account, adding that “we will not tolerate imposing our control over the entire territory of our country.”

The Sudanese army said on Wednesday Ethiopian militias attacked its forces on the border between the two countries.

The border area between Sudan and Ethiopia often witnesses attacks by militias during the preparation for agricultural season.