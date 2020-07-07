Authorities in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday announced easing of lockdown and gradual return for work and movement as of July 8.

The resumption would be effective from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time starting from Wednesday, with full commitment to necessary health precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19.

“The easing of lockdown will be assessed according to the health indicators,” Al-Tayeb Al-Sheikh, head of Khartoum State’s joint central committee for coronavirus emergencies, said in a statement.

He appealed to the citizens to abide by health guidelines so that the authorities would not be forced to re-impose full lockdown.

“The required health guidelines include social distancing, wearing face masks and continuous sterilization,” Al-Sheikh said.

The Sudanese government imposed a three-week full curfew on Khartoum State on April 18, which has since been extended for several times.

Sudan has so far reported a total of 9,997 COVID-19 cases, including 622 deaths and 5,034 recoveries. Enditem

Advertisements