Sudanese Committee of Doctors: 8 protesters killed, 157 injured

At least eight were killed and 157 others injured during the dispersal of the demonstrators in Khartoum on Monday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Tuesday.

“On Monday, 7 protesters were killed and 140 others injured during the demonstrations, while on Tuesday, one protester was killed and 17 others injured,” the non-governmental committee said in a statement. The majority of the victims died of suffocated due to “excessive use of tear gas,” it noted. Since early Monday, Hamdok and some of his ministers together with civilian members in the Sovereign Council were arrested.

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country on Monday, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government. Demonstrations have taken to the street in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government.